Red Sox After one game, Red Sox option Jeter Downs back to Worcester





The Red Sox announced Thursday that they have optioned infielder Jeter Downs to Triple-A Worcester following Wednesday night’s win over the Tigers.

Downs, 23, started 52 games at shortstop for Worcester this season, but made his big league debut at third base in his one appearance with Boston. He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. He has 11 home runs, 21 RBI, 25 walks, and 11 steals in 53 games for Worcester this season.

The Red sox are off Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip with a three-game series at Cleveland Friday.