Red Sox Watch: Nick Pivetta curses out Vlad Guerrero Jr. as Red Sox, Jays benches clear Pivetta didn't appreciate Guerrero's insinuation that he hit Alejandro Kirk on purpose. Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta throws to a Toronto Blue Jays batter. Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP

Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta took exception to Vlad Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday when the Blue Jays star suggested Pivetta hit a Blue Jays batter on purpose.

In the bottom of the third inning with two out, Pivetta caught Alejandro Kirk on the elbow with a pitch. Pivetta immediately spun around and said something to himself in frustration.

Then things got testy. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya came out to ask the umpire about the play, and Vlad Guerrero Jr. appeared to suggest Pivetta hit Kirk on purpose. Pivetta fired back at Guerrero.

“Nobody’s trying to do anything. Shut the f— up,” Pivetta appeared to yell at Guerrero.

Advertisement:

Both benches cleared. Rafael Devers stepped in between several Blue Jays and Red Sox players. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed and players returned to their benches as a clearly livid Pivetta calmed himself down.

Here’s a look at the incident.

Blue Jays and Red Sox get chippy with each other after Nick Pivetta hits Alejandro Kirk 😳



🎥 @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/Nsp5Pu6iX8 — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) June 30, 2022

Pivetta walked Lourdes Gurriel Jr., then struck out Raimel Tapia to end the bases-loaded threat before striding off the mound with a steely expression.

Common sense would suggest it made no sense for Pivetta to hit Kirk on purpose, especially given that the Red Sox lost the first two games of their crucial series against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays held a half-game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East (and in the wildcard standings) headed into Wednesday’s game. The Red Sox led 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning.