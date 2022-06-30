Red Sox Chris Sale didn’t want to ‘ruin’ rehab start in Portland with vaccine talks "Tomorrow’s gonna come. We’ll figure that s--- out then, man." Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches for the Portland Sea Dogs. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via AP

Red Sox ace Chris Sale didn’t want to talk about the COVID vaccine on Thursday, after unvaccinated players were a major topic of conversation over the last week while the team lost two out of three games in Toronto.

Sale went on the 60-day rehab list in March after suffering a stress fracture on his rib cage. He made a rehab start for the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday. Afterward, reporters asked if anything has changed — or will change — regarding his vaccination status.

“No,” Sale said. “I just had a lot of fun. Let’s not ruin that, all right? I’m enjoying this process. I appreciate being where I’m at and what I’m doing. Today’s today. Tomorrow’s gonna come. We’ll figure that s— out then, man.”

Sale is one of three Red Sox players who are known to be unvaccinated against COVID-19 along with closer Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran, both of whom missed the series against the Blue Jays.

Alex Cora told reporters he believes things will be different for the Red Sox in September when they return to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays again.

“I don’t get into politics. I barely know the Puerto Rican ones,” Cora said earlier this week. “I do believe for September, it’s going to change, from our end. Let’s leave it at that. I bet you a dollar it’s going to change.”

Sale underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and missed the 2020 season before returning to the rotation on Aug. 14, 2021.

Sale threw four innings, allowing one run and four hits. Per MassLive’s Chris Smith, Sale’s fastball vacillated between 91-96 miles per hour, and he reached 96 mph four times.