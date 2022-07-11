Red Sox ‘His smile was priceless’: Rafael Devers was thrilled for good friend Xander Bogaerts’ All-Star selection "I think the happiest guy in that clubhouse was Raffy." Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, celebrates a solo home run with Xander Bogaerts. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Red Sox got some good news on Sunday when Major League Baseball announced that Xander Bogaerts would join his good friend Rafael Devers on the American League All-Star Team.

The 29-year-old Bogaerts will play in his fourth All-Star game, while Devers makes his second appearance.

“It’s special, you know. I feel like every time it’s different,” Bogaerts told reporters. “It’s definitely something that in the offseason you have in your mind. If you want to say you have some goals set, I think obviously every player individually would want something like this.”

Bogaerts was excited to be selected, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora told MLB Network Radio that Bogaerts’ excitement may have been outstripped by his All-Star teammate. Cora said the Red Sox called meetings to congratulate Devers for his selection as a starter on Saturday.

“Everyone wanted him to talk, ‘Speech, speech, speech,’ so I had to translate,” Cora said. “So he goes, ‘Well I’m happy I’m going, a little bit sad that I’m the only one.’

“And I’m like, “Whoa, no, no no, you have to wait until Sunday.'”

Cora’s caution proved prescient when Bogaerts was named to the team as well. The team called a second meeting, and Devers didn’t show up immediately. Per Cora, Devers was getting a massage, and he arrived looking concerned that he was in trouble.

“I said, “No, no, no, come here. I’ve got a surprise for you,’” Cora said. “And then we recognized Xander. I know Xander was excited but I think the happiest guy in that clubhouse was Raffy. His smile was priceless. He was so happy that his buddy, his friend is going to the All-Star game.

“So just excited man. It’s a great day not only for the player, but I think for the organization, the people who have worked with them since they were in the Dominican Summer League all the way to the big leagues. We’re very proud of them.”

Devers is batting .327/.384/.593 with 19 homers and 51 RBIs this season. He has missed four of the Red Sox’s last six games and will sit Monday as well with a back issue.

Bogaerts is batting .311/.389/.449 with nine homers.

“The relationship with Xander and Raffy, they are best friends,” Cora said. “They are great.”