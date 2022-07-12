Red Sox ‘The talent is there’: Red Sox optimistic about Brayan Bello despite second loss Obviously, there’s a lot of growing, a lot of learning." Brayan Bello pitching at Tropicana Field on July 11. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Following his second career Major League start, Brayan Bello was left to reflect on another defeat to the Rays.

But despite a tough outing — surrendering five runs on seven hits (and three walks) in four innings — Bello kept his focus on the long-term.

“Every time you go out there at this level, you get to learn something new,” the 23-year-old Bello said via interpreter Carlos Villoria Benítez. “I feel like I did today. It was not as good of an outing as I expected but I think it was OK.”

Having lost to the Rays 7-1 at Fenway Park in his big league debut on July 6, Bello again showed flashes of his potential on Monday, striking out five batters.

As Boston manager Alex Cora noted, Bello settled down after a rocky first two innings, allowing zero runs in the third or fourth inning.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of growing, a lot of learning,” said Cora. “Tonight was a great learning experience for him. We were very pleased with the last two innings. He gave us a chance to win the game.”

Unfortunately for Boston, the window of opportunity for a comeback didn’t last. Despite the offense eventually tying the game at 5-5 in the fifth inning, the Red Sox bullpen surrendered five more runs.

Looking at Bello, in particular, Cora pointed to several correctable factors.

“The pitch mix, I think, is going to help. And the confidence, too. It’s not that easy,” Cora said. “But the talent is there. We know that. He’s still learning how to pitch, he’s still learning how to use his fastball in certain spots. I think the changeup hasn’t been the pitch… he has a good changeup and in the two outings, he has been erratic with it. But you see the potential and he’s going to keep going.”

Bello also looked at the start with a glass-half-full view.

“I learned that it doesn’t matter how you start,” Bello explained. “It’s how you finish. It was really good for me to end on such a good note.”