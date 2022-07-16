Red Sox 5 things to know heading into the MLB All-Star festivities Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez will represent the Red Sox in Los Angeles. Xander Bogaerts watches the flight of a home run. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Major League Baseball’s All-Star break has just about arrived.

Several current and former Red Sox will take part in the festivities, which will unfold in Los Angeles from Saturday through Tuesday. Here are five things to know:

Here’s the schedule.

Saturday, July 16: The MLB Futures Game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. on Peacock. Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is a name to know. Then the Celebrity Softball Game will air at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Sunday, July 17: The MLB Draft will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Monday, July 18: The Home Run Derby is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN. The Derby will likely include Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuña Jr., Albert Pujols, Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Jose Ramirez, and former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber, but the list isn’t finalized.

Tuesday, July 19: The Red Carpet show is set for 2 p.m. on MLB Network, then the game itself is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

"The happiest guy in that clubhouse was Raffy."



"The happiest guy in that clubhouse was Raffy."

Current and former Red Sox are involved.

Rafael Devers will start at third base, Xander Bogaerts is a reserve at shortstop, and designated hitter J.D. Martinez gets the nod as a replacement.

Andrew Benintendi is there as a reserve for the American League, Mookie Betts will start for the National League, and Schwarber is a reserve for the National League.

J.D. is heading to his 5th All-Star Game. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5aimGCPKb7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 12, 2022

The All-Star Game could come to Fenway Park soon.

The All-Star festivities haven’t been at Fenway Park since 1999. That reportedly could change in either 2025 or 2027.

“We are lobbying hard at the Major League Baseball level,” team president and CEO Sam Kennedy said. “I think we’re finally coming up in the rotation at some point here. 1999 was amazing. That was just an incredible night so we’d love to have the All-Star Game back.”

Throwing it back to when @davidortiz claimed the 2010 Home Run Derby crown! 👑#TBT x @DrSheffieldsNat pic.twitter.com/cqpvYJFRdq — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2022

A reminder that the result has no say on World Series home-field advantage.

From 2003-2016, the winning All-Star team earned home-field advantage for its league in the World Series.

That rule no longer exists, as the team with the better regular-season record has the edge.

Albert Pujols gets one last All-Star moment.

Pujols, who is retiring after this season, got the nod as a “legacy selection.”

This is his 11th All-Star game nod and ninth as a member of the Cardinals. If Pujols finds a way to win the Home Run Derby or get a big hit in the All-Star Game, it could make for some compelling TV.

Miguel Cabrera is a “legacy selection” for the American League.