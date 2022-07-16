Red Sox Trevor Story placed on 10-day injured list Story will likely miss most of the Red Sox' series against the Blue Jays following the All-Star break. Trevor Story left Tuesday's game early after he was hit by a pitch on his right hand. AP Photo/Scott Audette

As the Red Sox get players back from the injured list, they’re sending more on it.

Second baseman Trevor Story is the latest player to get placed on the Red Sox’ IL. He was placed on the 10-day IL prior to Saturday’s game against the Yankees. Story suffered a right-hand bruise when he was hit by a pitch by Rays starter Corey Kluber in Tuesday’s loss.

Story’s X-rays came back negative later that evening, but he told reporters on Saturday that his hand was still sore and taped.

“It takes a little time to get that soreness out of there and the swelling and stuff,” Story said. But I’m feeling better. [I can] hold a bat. I’ve been holding it and we’re going through some tests today. Just to kind of see where it’s at. So we’ll have more after today.”

The IL placement is retroactive to July 14, which means Story will likely miss the first two games of the three-game series against the Blue Jays following the All-Star break. Catcher Connor Wong was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Story.

While Story hasn’t had the best season at the plate (his .221/.289/.423 slashline is the lowest of his seven-year career), he’s added value to the Red Sox in other facets. He leads the team in RBIs (58), stolen bases (10-for-10), and defensive runs saved (eight). He’s also second on the team in homers (15).

Story joins reliever Matt Strahm, who was also injured in Tuesday’s loss, on the IL. The Red Sox placed Strahm on the 15-day IL after he suffered a left wrist contusion. Reliever Matt Barnes was transferred to the 60-day IL earlier in the week while Christian Arroyo, Connor Seabold, Michael Wacha, Tyler Danish, and Rich Hill have all been placed on either the 10-day or 15-day IL in July.

Reliever Josh Taylor’s rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester was halted on Saturday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters. It wasn’t injury-related, though.

“We’re going to make some adjustments as far as in the training room and in the weight room,” Cora said. “He feels like as far as the delivery, it wasn’t as crisp as we wanted it to be. He’s been better, but not the JT that we are accustomed to. So there are a few things they’re going to do there and hopefully, we can get him back sooner and later.”

Taylor has a 4.82 ERA over 10 relief appearances with the WooSox.

Outfielder Kiké Hernández, who’s been out since June 8 with a hip flexor strain, saw his rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester get put on hold after he felt pain last Sunday. Luckily for Hernández, he learned there was no additional damage to the injury when he visited a hip specialist in New York on Thursday. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection to help quicken the healing process, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, and will ramp up his recovery following the All-Star break.

The Red Sox got pitchers Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi, and Garrett Whitlock back from injury in the past week, with all three making major contributions. Sale pitched five shutout innings against the Rays on Tuesday. Eovaldi pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up a three-run homer, in his start against the Yankees on Friday. And in his return to the bullpen, Whitlock pitched two shutout innings following Eovaldi’s start.