Red Sox Chris Sale hit by line drive, fracturing pinky finger on his throwing hand Sale left his second start of the season early due to the injury. Chris Sale left his start against the Yankees in the first inning after getting struck by a line drive by Aaron Hicks on Sunday. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Chris Sale’s second start of the season came to a quick end on Sunday.

Facing just his sixth batter of the game, Sale was struck by a line drive off a hit from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks. The ball hit Sale’s pitching hand and ricocheted all the way into shallow right field. Sale fell to the ground and grimaced for a moment, before tossing his injured hand around, and ran straight into the dugout.

Sale briefly put his injured hand up in the air, which allowed cameras to show that the pinky on his pitching hand looked dislocated. The Red Sox announced later on Sunday that Sale suffered a “left fifth finger fracture,” otherwise known as the pinky finger. No timetable for his injury was announced.

Sale reemerged in the Red Sox’ dugout in the fourth inning. His left hand was taped.

Aaron Hicks smokes a line drive off Chris Sale's pinky to score another run. Sale appears to have broken his finger and he exits the game pic.twitter.com/FNDsWNVzBc — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 17, 2022

Hicks’s line drive traveled 106.7 mph off the bat, according to Baseball Savant. With the ball rolling into right field, Gleyber Torres was able to score from second to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

Prior to the freak injury, Sale’s second outing of the season didn’t start off as well as his first. DJ LeMahieu hit a double to open the game and Sale hit Aaron Judge with a pitch on the following at-bat. An error from Rafael Devers allowed LeMahieu to score later, and Matt Carpenter’s fielder’s choice scored Judge in the at-bat before Hicks’s.

Hirokazu Sawamura replaced Sale and ended the inning in the following at-bat.

Sale’s dealt with several injuries over the past few seasons, making just 11 regular-season starts since August 2019. He missed all of 2020 and most of 2021 after having Tommy John surgery. Sale suffered a right rib cage fracture in February that sidelined him until this past Tuesday. He pitched five shutout innings against the Rays in his 2022 season debut.