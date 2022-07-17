Watch: Jeter Downs hits first career home run at Yankee Stadium

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
It’s only fitting that Jeter Downs’ first career Major League home run came at Yankee Stadium.
In the third inning Sunday, Downs – named after Derek Jeter – belted a l-1 Gerrit Cole offering over the left-field fence. The 363-foot, two-run shot plated Jackie Bradley Jr. and sliced the Yankees’ lead to 3-2.
Downs, who also registered his first career hit against the Yankees earlier in July, entered Sunday hitless in his last four games and with a .136 average overall.
The infielder broke out of his slump and gave the Red Sox a much-needed lift after ace Chris Sale left due to a pinkie injury.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.