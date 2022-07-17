Red Sox Watch: Jeter Downs hits first career home run at Yankee Stadium Of course it came against the Yankees. Jeter Downs has played in nine games for the Red Sox. Elsa/Getty Images

It’s only fitting that Jeter Downs’ first career Major League home run came at Yankee Stadium.

In the third inning Sunday, Downs – named after Derek Jeter – belted a l-1 Gerrit Cole offering over the left-field fence. The 363-foot, two-run shot plated Jackie Bradley Jr. and sliced the Yankees’ lead to 3-2.

First big-league homer for Jeter Downs! pic.twitter.com/rXengH4c80 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 17, 2022

Downs, who also registered his first career hit against the Yankees earlier in July, entered Sunday hitless in his last four games and with a .136 average overall.

The infielder broke out of his slump and gave the Red Sox a much-needed lift after ace Chris Sale left due to a pinkie injury.