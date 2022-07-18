Red Sox Experts weigh in on Chris Sale’s surgery and potential recovery time Opinions between experts are split on when the Red Sox pitcher could be back. Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox prepares to deliver the first pitch in the first inning against the New York Yankees. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Red Sox announced that pitcher Chris Sale had successful surgery to repair the broken finger in his pitching hand, which he suffered in his final start before the All-Star break.

Per the team, Sale underwent surgery to repair “an open reduction and internal fixation of a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture.”

Sale’s sudden absence sparked conversations about what the Red Sox should do at the trade deadline, but it remains unclear when Sale might be back — the team did not establish a timeline in its press release regarding his surgery.

Doctors and experts on Twitter weighed in on how long Sale’s injury could hold him out. Dr. Jessica Flynn of Boston Sports Journal gave perhaps the most optimistic timeline, noting that Sale’s return “could be around 4 weeks, depending on how well he is healing/how comfortable he feels throwing.”

ORIF means Open (make an incision) Reduction (straighten out the bone/joint) Internal Fixation (use a couple of screws/plates inside the finger to keep it all together). This is done to speed up healing and align everything so it heals right. (2) — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) July 18, 2022

Christopher Geary, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine in Brockton, was less optimistic. In an interview with Julian Mack of the Boston Globe, Geary said mid-September would be a best-case scenario for Sale.

“That’s best case,” Geary told Mack. “That would be pushing the envelope as well.”

Still, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox are yet to rule anything out.

Asked a Red Sox person if Chris Sale’s surgery means he’s definitely out for the season. Answer: “No.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 18, 2022

For Sale, who pitched just 11 games total over the past two seasons, the injury was the latest in a long, frustrating line of random occurrences.

“Obviously the reaction is, you think more about the person instead of the player, right?” Alex Cora said after the injury. “He’s been through a lot. And obviously put himself in this situation, he was ready to compete, and now he’ll have to wait.

“It’s not about the baseball player, it’s about the person. I talked to him a little bit about obstacles throughout the journey, the last few years. I don’t want to say disappointment but kind of like, ‘Here we go again.’ That was my reaction.”

Sale knew the finger was broken immediately.

“That feeling of just that kind of cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens,” Sale said. “As soon as I hit the ground, I looked down, the finger is gone.”