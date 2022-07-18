Red Sox David Ortiz fires dollar bills at Xander Bogaerts, calling out Red Sox owners: ‘Pay the man!’ "I don't run out of money, you already know that." Former Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers. AP Photo/Steven Senne

David Ortiz hasn’t been shy about his preference for the Red Sox’s team-building: He wants to see owner John Henry and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom pony up and pay their stars.

Last week, Ortiz told reporters that Rafael Devers reminds him of himself.

“We’ve got to keep Devers around,” Ortiz said. “It’s the face of that organization, as of right now. Nobody can argue that.”

In those same comments, Ortiz argued that the team should keep Xander Bogaerts as well, whose looming contract fight threatens to make him the latest All-Star infielder to depart the franchise.

On Monday, while interviewing Bogaerts on FS1, Ortiz gave the Red Sox a visual that might be hard to forget. Ortiz acknowledged that the team has several players going through free agency and “contract situations” before reaching below his desk.

“Red Sox, I got some love for y’all,” Ortiz said, before brandishing a golden money gun at Bogaerts and bellowing, “Pay the man! Pay the man!” while firing dollar bills.

Bogaerts laughed along with the other FS1 hosts. The money gun jammed briefly to Ortiz’s consternation before he resumed firing dollar bills at Bogaerts.

“I don’t run out of money, you already know that,” Ortiz said.

Bogaerts and the Red Sox have been far apart on contract negotiations in the past, and ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Wednesday that there are people in the organization that see the gap between the team and their star shortstop as a big mistake.

Ortiz also asked Bogaerts about the state of the Red Sox, who lost seven of their last 10 games before the break including a pair of embarrassing blowouts to the Yankees in their final two games.

“We had a rough week, man.” Bogaerts said. “We had a rough week. Went down to Tampa and got swept. Went to New York. It was a rough week. Stuff like that happens in the game. It was really bad timing for that to happen. I felt like going into Tampa, after those two wins at home against the Yankees, we were in a really good spot and they just beat us up. It was rough. Those were some really tough days in that clubhouse. …

“It was some adversity we’re dealing with, a lot of injuries also, a lot of the big boys — the starters, bullpen guys, so it’s been tough man. Injuries definitely — I would say — played a big part too.”

With Chris Sale sidelined again, many observers have questioned whether the spiraling Red Sox should have a fire sale before the trade deadline. Bogaerts wants to see the opposite — a retooled Red Sox team in the second half of the season that tries to replicate last year’s surprise success in the wildcard game and beyond.

“I think that is the goal,” Bogaerts said. “Obviously we saw what happened last year. We played the wildcard game, and no one expected us to win, and we beat the Yankees. Anything can happen in a wildcard game.

“I feel like we should get some help. We saw what happened last year. We got Schwarber. That’s someone who carried the team for multiple stretches last year. I don’t know if we can get somebody of that impact, but it would be nice to get some help for sure.”