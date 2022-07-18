Red Sox Here’s a list of 2022 Red Sox draft picks Boston selected shortstop Mikey Romero 24th overall in the first round. Mikey Romero playing for Lutheran High School in California earlier in 2022. Orange Lutheran High School

The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft is underway, with the first and second rounds completed.

The remaining 18 rounds of baseball’s annual draft will be conducted on Monday (with rounds 3-10) and Tuesday (rounds 11-20). Coverage of both days starts on MLB.com at 2 p.m.

Here’s an updating list of Red Sox draft picks:

First round (24th overall): Mikey Romero, Shortstop (High School)

Second round (41st overall): Cutter Coffey, Shortstop (High School)

Second round (79th overall): Roman Anthony, Outfielder (High School)