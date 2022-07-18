Red Sox 3 things to know about Red Sox draft pick Cutter Coffey The California native is a two-way prospect projected to have enormous potential. The stage of the 2022 MLB Draft. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

With the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected infielder Cutter Coffey.

Coffey, 18, is a right-handed batter who played shortstop at the high school level (and also has the capacity to pitch). He’s listed at 6-foot-2, weighing 190 pounds.

Here are a few things to know about Coffey:

He was originally projected as a pitcher.

Coffey is one of a handful of players who could potentially make it to the major leagues as either a position player or a pitcher.

According to Baseball America, he has a “plus” off-speed pitch.

“As a pitcher, he has a quick arm that generates 90-94 mph fastballs with sink and 81-83 mph sliders with late tilt that flash plus,” noted the scouting report. “He consistently throws strikes out of a repeatable, efficient delivery and has above-average control.”

Coffey has made strides as a position player.

As he’s continued to develop, Coffey has emerged as a position player with greater potential.

“While he’ll still pitch when his team needs him, it does appear that Coffey’s future will be in the batter’s box,” said an MLB.com scouting report. “He’s been a bit inconsistent, but the right-handed hitter has shown the ability to make loud contact with some excellent raw power to tap into.”

In 2022, the Bakersfield, California native hit .442 in 31 games for Liberty High School.

“At times he flashes the bat speed, strength and ability to make adjustments to project to be an above-average hitter,” a Baseball America account explained, “while at others he takes long, jagged swings that lack timing and balance and invite questions about whether he will be even a below-average hitter.”

He’s currently committed to play for Texas.

In Oct. 2021, Coffey tweeted out confirmation that he was committing to the University of Texas to play college baseball.

He was ranked as the 65th overall draft prospect by Baseball America, and 105th by MLB.com. And since Coffey was picked 41st in the draft, it could bode well towards the Red Sox signing him.

Still, according to Kyle Glaser of Baseball America, Coffey is not expected to be a bargain for Boston.

The Red Sox draft HS SS Cutter Coffey with the 41st pick. He's widely expected to sign for significantly above slot, which plays into their decision to take Mikey Romero at No. 24. That's expected to be an underslot signing. — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) July 18, 2022

The slot value for the 41st pick is $1,905,500. As Glaser noted, the Red Sox expect to sign first-round pick Mikey Romero to a deal less than the slot value of the 24th pick, potentially allowing for the signing of Coffey.