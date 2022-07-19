Red Sox Jonathan Papelbon has a suggestion following the release of ESPN’s Derek Jeter documentary Papelbon and Jeter were in the thick of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry in the early 2000s. Alex Rodriguez and Jason Varitek in their famous 2004 fight. STAFF PHOTO: BARRY CHIN

Following the release of ESPN’s Derek Jeter docuseries, “The Captain,” former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon offered his thoughts on another documentary idea.

He tweeted, “Hey ESPN when y’all are ready to do a documentary on the real captain who whipped A Rods [expletive] let me know !”

Papelbon and Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek were teammates with the Red Sox between 2005-11, winning a World Series together in 2007. Varitek played in Boston for the entirety of his career, serving as the Sox’ backstop from 1997 to 2011. He is now the game planning coordinator and catching coach for the club.

A Varitek docuseries would likely have no shortage of interesting stories, as his time in Boston was full of memorable events. He was an integral part of the Red Sox’ drought-breaking 2004 World Series win, and was named as the team’s captain that offseason. Varitek was again the starting catcher during the Red Sox 2007′ World Series run, and finished his career as a three-time All-Star.

What Red Sox fans would be most interested in taking a closer look at, however, may be the famous 2004 brawl ignited by Varitek shoving his glove into the face of the Yankees’ Alex Rodriguez. The fight only added fuel to the fire during what was a particularly tense period of the Red-Sox Yankees rivalry. Moments like these, along with his always steady play, made Varitek something of a hero in Boston.

So, while the idea of a Varitek docuseries similar to Jeter’s may be far-fetched, it has the support of his former battery mate and surely Red Sox Nation.