Red Sox 'Good chance' Rafael Devers heads to IL with right hamstring injury "We're debating right now what we're going to do." Rafael Devers watches his first-inning double sail toward the Green Monster.

The Red Sox suffered one of their worst losses in franchise history Friday when they fell, 28-5, to the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

They may have also lost their best player for the foreseeable future.

Star third baseman Rafael Devers is out of the lineup Saturday after re-injuring his right hamstring Friday night, and manager Alex Cora said there’s a “good chance” he could head to the injured list.

Cora said Devers “felt it” when he swung in the first inning and doubled off the Green Monster and felt it again as he ran the bases. Later in the game, he felt it once more.

“After the last at-bat yesterday he felt his right hammy,” Cora said. “We’re debating right now what we’re going to do. There’s a chance he could go on the IL. He’s going through testing and all that stuff.”

Cora asked Devers if he was OK, and he indicated that he wasn’t. Devers, who has missed time this season due to an injury to the same hamstring, may need to pause and recuperate.

“We’re talking about it, so we’ll see,” Cora said.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez is also out of the lineup, for the second consecutive day, due to back spasms. Cora said he “doesn’t feel great” but could return Sunday or Monday.

Trevor Story (right hand contusion) is “feeling better” and Kiké Hernández (right hip flexor strain) is working out but hasn’t done any baseball activities. Matt Barnes (right shoulder inflammation) pitched a simulated game Friday and “felt good,” Rich Hill (sprained left knee) “feels good” after pitching a three-inning sim game Friday, and Michael Wacha (heavy arm) is pitching a sim game Monday.

Of course, it’s not an ideal situation, but Cora reiterated no one is going to feel sorry for the Red Sox.

“We had one of those fire drills last year with COVID, so you’ve just got to keep grinding,” Cora said.