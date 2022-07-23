Red Sox Tom Brady referenced Super Bowl comeback as Red Sox trailed 25-3 "Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11!" Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons. Darron Cummings/AP File Photo

As the Blue Jays’ lead continued to balloon in an eventual 28-5 triumph over the Red Sox on Friday, many sports fans had their Falcons 28-3 jokes ready to go in the drafts.

Some people couldn’t wait to fire away, including Tom Brady. He shared a SportsCenter tweet that noted the Blue Jays had 25 runs, writing: “Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11!”

Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11! https://t.co/2hQfw6ns5l — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2022

The Patriots, of course, erased a 28-3 deficit and ended up stunning the Falcons, 34-28, in overtime to win Super Bowl LI in thrilling and dramatic fashion.

The Red Sox weren’t quite as fortunate Friday night, however, as they allowed a franchise record for runs and never came anywhere close to victory. Christian Vázquez and Rob Refsnyder homered to slice the deficit to 27-5, but the Blue Jays added one more and cruised to a dominant win.

