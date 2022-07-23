Tom Brady referenced Super Bowl comeback as Red Sox trailed 25-3

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
As the Blue Jays’ lead continued to balloon in an eventual 28-5 triumph over the Red Sox on Friday, many sports fans had their Falcons 28-3 jokes ready to go in the drafts.
Some people couldn’t wait to fire away, including Tom Brady. He shared a SportsCenter tweet that noted the Blue Jays had 25 runs, writing: “Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11!”
The Patriots, of course, erased a 28-3 deficit and ended up stunning the Falcons, 34-28, in overtime to win Super Bowl LI in thrilling and dramatic fashion.
The Red Sox weren’t quite as fortunate Friday night, however, as they allowed a franchise record for runs and never came anywhere close to victory. Christian Vázquez and Rob Refsnyder homered to slice the deficit to 27-5, but the Blue Jays added one more and cruised to a dominant win.
This comeback might have been even more shocking than that one.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during baseball season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.