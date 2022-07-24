Red Sox First look at David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame plaque Ortiz's plaque captured his biggest career highlights. David Ortiz's Hall of Fame plaque captured what made him a special player. Jeff Swensen for The Boston Globe

David Ortiz is officially a Hall of Famer.

The Red Sox legend was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York on Sunday. As part of the festivities, Ortiz gave a speech displaying his popular charisma that won the hearts of Red Sox fans.

Prior to the speech, he posed for an image with his plaque that will forever mark him as a Hall of Famer. The plaque displayed his full name, David Americo Ortiz, plus his nickname, “Big Papi,” right below an image of his face — wearing a Red Sox cap. It also showed the two MLB teams Ortiz played for (the Twins and Red Sox) as well as the years he played for both (1997-2002 for the Twins, 2003-2016 for the Red Sox).

A longer message that captured Ortiz’s Hall of Fame career filled out the rest of the plaque.

“Powerhouse left-handed slugger who was at his best in the clutch, with legendary playoff performances that took the Red Sox from championship drought to three World Series titles in a 10-year stretch,” the plaque read. “Eight times named top designated hitter while earning 10 All-Star selections. Drove in 100 or more runs in 10 seasons, leading American League three times. His 541 home runs, 632 doubles, and 1,768 RBI are all-time highs among designated hitters. Extra innings walk-off hits in Games 4 and 5 of the 2004 A.L.C.S. netted series M.V.P. honors. Set A.L. record for batting average (.688) en route to 2013 World Series M.V.P.”

Welcome to baseball immortality, David Ortiz.



📷 Milo Stewart Jr. pic.twitter.com/SrwHCmSCkw — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 24, 2022