Red Sox Watch: David Ortiz’s speech as he is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame David Ortiz addressed the crowd in Cooperstown as he entered the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

David Ortiz was officially inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The Red Sox legend was one of seven former baseball players to be inducted as part of the 2022 class in Cooperstown, New York. Ortiz was the last one to give a speech on Sunday.

In his speech, Ortiz spoke in Spanish while addressing his family and his Dominican fans. He also thanked Red Sox leadership, shouted out his old friend Pedro Martinez in Spanish, several of his other former Red Sox teammates, and Boston over his 20-minute speech.

Here are a few highlights from Ortiz’s speech:

10x All-Star

7x Silver Slugger

3x World Series Champion

FIRST BALLOT HALL OF FAMER. pic.twitter.com/yCqoLAVMHz — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 24, 2022

“Please welcome 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧 ‘Big Papi’ David Ortiz.” pic.twitter.com/8uhAzjcJ17 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 24, 2022

Big Papi loud and clear ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mYVI1vPAMK — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 24, 2022