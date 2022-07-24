The power of believing in someone: Takeaways from David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame speech

Get the latest Boston sports news
David Ortiz knows he was blessed with the ability to play baseball.
The former Red Sox superstar opened his remarks at his official induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Sunday by thanking God for the opportunity to “travel this path,” and referenced his God-given abilities multiple times in his 20-minute speech.
But Ortiz knows something else too: He couldn’t have done this alone. To become a Hall of Famer, Ortiz needed lot of things needed to break right, and more importantly, he needed a lot of people needed to believe in him.
He needed his mother and father. Ortiz thanked both in Spanish, saying that whenever he has a drink, he looks to heaven dedicating everything to his mother who died tragically in a 2002 car accident. He thanked his father for focusing on education, for sacrificing so that his kids could have a better life, and for buying Ortiz his first bat, glove and ball.
“Mom was everything for me,” Ortiz said in Spanish. “I love you Dad — you already know it. I love you, Mom, wherever God has you.”
He thanked several managers, including Grady Little who pulled him aside after he bunted in his spring training debut against the Twins.
“‘I don’t want you to be here to move them over, I want you to be here to bring them in,'” Ortiz recounted Little saying. “The rest is history.”
Ortiz needed the Twins, who reminded him to work hard and never let go of an opportunity when they dealt him to the Red Sox. He needed Kirby Puckett’s leadership and guidance — so much so, that when he got to Boston he donned the late Puckett’s No. 34.
Ortiz needed the Red Sox ownership group, and managers Terry Francona and John Ferrell. He needed his teammates — “los chicos locos” as Ortiz called them. He needed the city of Boston.
Somewhere along the line, while navigating a wildly successful career, Ortiz learned a deeply valuable lesson: You can help a person become great by believing in them deeply and wholeheartedly.
“If my story can remind you of anything, let it remind you that when you believe in someone, you can change their world,” Ortiz said. “You can change their future, just like so many people who believed in me. To everybody that believed in me, from my family to coaches to teammates to fans, know that I could not have done this without you.
“My Hall of Fame plaque represents each one of you, and I’m going to thank you guys for the rest of my life.”
