Red Sox David Ortiz receives congratulations across the baseball world as he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame Several of Ortiz's biggest rivals and baseball's top legends offered him congrats before his big day. David Ortiz took part in the Hall of Fame Parade of Legends on Saturday.

David Ortiz’s big day is here.

The Red Sox legend will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, joining several of the game’s greats in earning baseball’s highest honor.

As Ortiz enters the Hall, several people around the sports world are offering congratulations. Even some stars he went up against in baseball’s biggest rivalry. Yankees legend Derek Jeter offered his congrats on Sunday.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together on the field between New York, Boston and numerous All-Star Games…,” Jeter wrote in a tweet. “Glad to add Cooperstown to that list. Congratulations @davidortiz!”

We’ve spent a lot of time together on the field between New York, Boston and numerous All-Star Games… Glad to add Cooperstown to that list.



Congratulations @davidortiz! pic.twitter.com/bnMuuN6Xps — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) July 24, 2022

Jeter, who was inducted last year as part of the 2020 class, said he wished to make Sunday’s ceremony but is unable to as his family is dealing with COVID-19.

Advertisement:

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, who works with Ortiz at Fox Sports, offered him congratulations and teased Ortiz about his upcoming speech.

“Papi, some people have been a little bit concerned about the length of your speech. I actually got a copy of it,” Rodriguez said, before pulling out a sheet of paper that rolled all the way to the ground following Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

Rodriguez is not only in attendance for Sunday’s ceremony, he also attended a party the Red Sox hosted for Ortiz Saturday night along with Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.

Frank Thomas, who also works alongside Ortiz at Fox Sports, congratulated Ortiz during the same segment following the All-Star Game.

“Get ready to cry this weekend,” Thomas, who was inducted into the Hall in 2014, told Ortiz. “All of your fans are going to be there. I’m just going to say, the clutchest hitter of all-time, David Ortiz, is going into the Hall of Fame this weekend.”

Fox Sports also aired a montage of several players who played in All-Stars congratulating Ortiz on his induction. Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Freddie Freeman were included in the video.

Huge congratulations to @DavidOrtiz as he gets set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend!



Check out what these MLB All-Stars had to say to Big Papi as he approaches the big day ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/R0crDCa8XZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022

Former NESN Red Sox play-by-play announcer Don Orsillo also tipped his cap to Ortiz.

Advertisement:

“Happy HOF Day for my friend @davidortiz. It was an honor to have called so many of your greatest hits.#BigPapi @RedSox,” Orsillo wrote on Twitter.

Happy HOF Day for my friend @davidortiz It was an honor to have called so many of your greatest hits.#BigPapi @RedSox pic.twitter.com/hHvP06WD7p — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) July 24, 2022

Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon recalled some professional and funny moments he shared with Ortiz.

“Congrats my friend! I am thankful for the 7 seasons and championship we had together, and also thankful for all the money you gave away in cards on all those long flights together 😜 @davidortiz#BigPapi,” Papelbon wrote on Twitter.

Congrats my friend! I am thankful for the 7 seasons and championship we had together, and also thankful for all the money you gave away in cards on all those long flights together😜@davidortiz #BigPapi pic.twitter.com/UggmeiWtJM — Jonathan Papelbon (@TheRealJPap58) July 23, 2022

Several other former Red Sox legends are in attendance for Sunday’s ceremony, with many of them attending the party the Red Sox threw for Ortiz on Saturday. Pedro Martinez, Dustin Pedroia. Johnny Damon, Tim Wakefield, Trot Nixon, Mike Lowell, Kevin Youkilis, and Dennis Eckersley are among those who are there. Hall of Famer Vlad Guerrero was also at the party for Ortiz on Saturday.

Martinez shared how happy he was for Ortiz.

“It’s a great sense of joy. I’m proud. I’m humbled to know that God used me as a link to inspire someone to have a success career,” Martinez told WBZ’s Dan Roche on Saturday. “Not every day you come across a guy you can help get to a place to give you these results.

Advertisement:

“So for the city of Boston, for the organization, I’m extremely proud to have been that missing link on the chain of success for David Ortiz. I’m extremely proud and happy as a Dominican fellow, and as a teammate, as a brother, a friend, however he wants to treat me, I’m extremely proud of David and extremely proud of this moment.”

A few current Red Sox players also told Boston.com’s Trevor Hass how happy they were to see Ortiz join the Hall on Saturday, including Jackie Bradley Jr.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who played with Ortiz in Boston for a few seasons, obviously can’t make the ceremony. He wished Ortiz well on Twitter though on Sunday morning.

“Enjoy your day @davidortiz,” Cora wrote.