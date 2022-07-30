Red Sox Rich Hill encouraged by his productive rehab start in Double A Portland Rich Hill was encouraged by a rehab start for the Double A Portland Sea Dogs, going three innings and allowing one run on four hits (including a solo home run) in a 10-5 win over the host Hartford Yard Goats on Thursday. Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images





Red Sox lefthander Rich Hill felt as if he put together a productive rehab start for the Double A Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday evening. Working his way back from a left knee sprain that landed him on the injured list retroactive to July 2, Hill went three innings, yielding a run on four hits (including a solo home run) while striking out five in a 10-5 victory over the host Hartford Yard Goats.

He threw 56 pitches, 40 for strikes.

“I feel really good,” Hill said Friday before the opener of a weekend set against the Brewers. “I knew that it was going to be good when I threw the live batting practice here, and just the way that I was throwing the ball over the last few days.”

