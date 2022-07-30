Trevor Story has small hairline fracture near right wrist

Sign up for Red Sox updates⚾
Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has a small hairline fracture near his right wrist and won’t swing a bat for at least 10 days before he’s reassessed.
Manager Alex Cora said Story’s bone bruise is fine, but doctors found this issue while examining that one. He referred to it as “basically, like a strain,” and said the treatment doesn’t change.
“It’s something that’s not a surprise for us, because it’s the same kind of thing,” Cora told reporters Saturday.
One week prior, Cora said Story swung the bat and was doing “a lot better.” He noted that Story was “trending in the right direction,” but his prognosis quickly took a turn for the worse.
Story, in his first season with the Red Sox, is hitting .221 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. He’s emerged as one of baseball’s elite second basemen defensively in his first Major League season at the position.
In his absence, expect Christian Arroyo – reinstated off the injured list Saturday following a left groin strain – and Yolmer Sanchez to see extended time at second base for the shorthanded Red Sox.
Jeter Downs is back with Triple-A Worcester following Friday’s game.
