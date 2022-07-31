Red Sox J.D. Martinez believes pressure from trade deadline hurt the Red Sox "Everybody feels like it’s kind of fighting for your life." J.D. Martinez knows his time with the Red Sox might be coming to an end. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

The Red Sox have had plenty of issues in nearly every category over the last few weeks, and as J.D. Martinez prepares for the possibility of being traded prior to the Aug. 2 deadline, he believes he can identify one of the reasons.

Martinez spoke to reporters after the Red Sox salvaged something of an otherwise dreary showing over the weekend with a 7-2 victory over the Brewers. For his part, Martinez was solid — 2-for-4 at the plate with a run, an RBI, and a double, which broke an 0-for-24 slump.

That slump might be a product of the recent rumors swirling around the team.

“I think the pressure’s been like that since we came back from the All-Star Break,” Martinez told reporters. “Everybody feels like it’s kind of fighting for your life, fighting to keep the band together. I think it might be what’s hurt us honestly. But, whatever. It is what it is.”

Sunday’s game may have been Martinez’s finale at Fenway as a member of the Red Sox. The team travels to Houston for a three-game series against the Astros that begins on Monday, and they won’t be back in Boston until Aug. 9. Martinez is widely expected to be one of the players dealt to a contender.

“As far as I know, I’m here,” Martinez said. “I’m not going to think anything otherwise. I want to make it as hard on Chaim [Bloom] as I can. And if we keep winning, I think we can do that.”

Prior to Sunday’s game, Martinez discussed how he would want to be remembered if this is indeed the end.

“I want to be remembered as a professional,” Martinez said, per The Boston Globe‘s Julian McWilliams. “A guy who came through and did what he had to do. I didn’t just take a contract. I played it out. I take a lot of pride in that. I gave everything, my heart and soul to the Red Sox.”

According to the Globe‘s Alex Speier, some opposing teams expect the trade return on Martinez to be minimal as the Red Sox look to unload his salary. Other players who might draw more of a return include Christian Vázquez and Nathan Eovaldi.

Vázquez told reporters he doesn’t know if Chaim Bloom believes in this team.

“But I know of this club, [between] these walls, we believe in each other,” Vázquez said. “And I know we can do this together. We did it before. And we need to be together.”

The Red Sox went 8-19 in July including 3-7 since the All-Star Break.

“We’re here fighting together like a family,” Vázquez said. “And we’re going to continue that. See what happens in the next couple of days but we’re still here with this uniform and I hope we can stay here.”