Red Sox trade Christian Vázquez to Astros, pull him away from reporters mid-interview

Christian Vázquez of the Boston Red Sox smiles after he scores in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Christian Vázquez found out he had been traded by the Red Sox shortly before a game against the Astros on Monday.

His destination? The Astros.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the deal, noting that Vázquez could simply walk across the hall and join his new teammates.

Reporters in Houston caught up with Vázquez, who appeared to be fighting back emotions. One asked if the news was real.

“I think so, yeah,” Vázquez said.

Another asked how he felt about the deal.

“It’s a business,” Vázquez managed.

At that point, what appears to be a Red Sox PR official put a hand on Vázquez’s shoulder and directed him away from the scrum.

In March, Vázquez told reporters he wanted to play his whole career with the Red Sox after being drafted in 2008.

“I feel like this is my home,” he said at the time. “Fifteen years here. So I would love to retire here. But if they don’t want it, they don’t want it. This is business. It’s part of the business. So let’s see what happens.”

Recently, Vázquez told reporters he was trying to tune out the noise as the Aug. 2 trade deadline approached, and that he believes in this Red Sox team.

“We’re here fighting together like a family,” Vázquez said. “And we’re going to continue that. See what happens in the next couple of days but we’re still here with this uniform and I hope we can stay here.”

ESPN’s Buster Olney interviewed Red Sox manager Alex Cora in the middle of the game and asked him what he said to Vázquez when he learned about the deal.

“I’m very proud of him,” Cora said. “Since day one, he got to this organization and for the four years I managed him, he was amazing. He’s having his best season, and teams are looking for good players. One thing we can do now is hang out a little more off the field.

“We have a great relationship, his family is kind of like my family too, and I wish him nothing but the best.”