Red Sox Red Sox reportedly trade for Eric Hosmer The Padres will "almost certainly" pay a "vast majority of remaining financial obligation to Hosmer." Eric Hosmer celebrates after hitting a home run against the Twins, July 29, 2022. AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The Red Sox are acquiring first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres, according to multiple reports.

Hosmer, 32, is in his 12th season in Major League Baseball. Through 1,644 career games, he’s hit .277 with a .765 slugging percentage.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hosmer reportedly used his partial no-trade clause to opt out of a blockbuster trade that the Padres had agreed to with the Nationals (which would ultimately send superstar Juan Soto to San Diego).

After rejecting a role in the Padres’ deal with the Nationals, the Red Sox “swooped in” to get Hosmer via trade (the full terms of which are not yet known).

Advertisement:

Exactly who will pick up the remaining salary on Hosmer’s contract remains to be seen. He signed an eight-year deal worth $144 million in San Diego (then the largest deal in team history) in 2018.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Padres will “almost certainly” pay a “vast majority of remaining financial obligation to Hosmer.”

Padres almost certainly paying vast majority of remaining financial obligation to Hosmer – more than $7M this season, plus $39 million from ‘23 to ‘25 – in deal with Red Sox. Boston not on his no-trade list. First: @sdutSanders. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

The Red Sox entered the trade deadline on Tuesday with a 52-52 record and are three games back of the final American League wild-card spot.