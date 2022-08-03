Red Sox ‘That is a concern’: Chaim Bloom believes Red Sox will miss Christian Vázquez’s knowledge "I don't think there's any way to measure it, but it's super important." Chaim Bloom made several moves prior to the trade deadline. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

In trading Christian Vázquez to the Astros, Chaim Bloom dealt one of the Red Sox’ most experienced and consistent players.

Vázquez, swapped for minor league infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez and minor league outfielder Wilyer Abreu, is a career .262 hitter and a steady catcher. His experience isn’t lost on Bloom, who acknowledged there might be an adjustment period with Kevin Plawecki and newly acquired Reese McGuire splitting time at catcher.

Bloom, the team’s chief baseball officer, knows that neither has much experience with the Red Sox staff.

“Yeah, that is a concern,” Bloom told reporters, in reference to losing Vázquez’s knowledge. “It’s something we talked about a lot, whether contemplating moving either of our catchers that we had or bringing new guys in from the outside. It is a concern.”

Bloom said the importance of knowing pitchers’ tendencies and traits and calling games accordingly tends to be underrated.

“I don’t think there’s any way to measure it, but it’s super important,” Bloom said. “So, it’s something we talked about a lot.”

One benefit on the Red Sox’ side is that they have Jason Varitek around to coach Plawecki and McGuire up.

“We have one of the best in Jason Varitek, who, I don’t know if there’s been a more prepared player in my lifetime,” Bloom said. “That’s exactly what he brings to coaching. He’s going to be a huge help as we get Reese up to speed.”