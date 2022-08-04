Red Sox Watch: Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez takes strike three vs. Rich Hill, but at-bat continues Everyone missed it and proceeded as though nothing happened. Yordan Alvarez bats against the Red Sox on Wednesday. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

The Astros didn’t need any extra breaks Wednesday in their 6-1 win over the Red Sox, but they got one in the third inning with slugger Yordan Alvarez at the plate.

Alvarez, facing Rich Hill in a lefty vs. lefty battle, took a curveball for ball one and another curve for strike one. He fouled off a slider to make it 1-2, then he took a changeup that home plate umpire Jim Wolf called a strike.

That should have been strike three, but Wolf, Alvarez, and Hill all proceeded and let the at-bat continue with a 1-2 count. It was as if the pitch never happened.

Giving Alvarez another chance is risky, as he has 30 home runs and 72 RBIs on the season, but he grounded to first for an out. It didn’t hurt the Red Sox, but it was a most-unusual circumstance nonetheless.

The Astros TV broadcast didn’t notice, but both the Red Sox and Astros radio broadcasts did.

Someone care to tell me what went wrong here? Did they just give Yordan 4 strikes or am I going crazy? pic.twitter.com/6vgS0X6KT4 — JB 🍀 (@onlyparlays_) August 3, 2022

Red Sox radio: pic.twitter.com/ZorWYV3UFI — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) August 3, 2022

Reporters asked Astros manager Dusty Baker about the incident, and he said he didn’t realize what had happened until someone told him afterward.

“Everybody missed it,” Baker said.