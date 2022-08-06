Red Sox Chris Sale plays catch, and Red Sox remain hopeful he’ll pitch again in 2022 It remains unknown when Chris Sale, shown during a rehab outing with Triple-A Worcester in July, will next throw off a mound. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff





KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a departure from usual programming, there was a positive development involving the Red Sox: Chris Sale played catch on Friday.

It was a first step on yet another comeback trail for the lefthander, who had surgery on his left pinkie finger July 18 to repair a fracture. Sale was injured the previous day when he was struck by a 106.7 mile per hour line drive off the bat of Aaron Hicks in the second inning at Yankee Stadium.

With Fenway Park set up for the Mötley Crüe concert, Sale’s workout came at Boston College. It kickstarted the heart of Alex Cora.

