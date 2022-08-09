Red Sox Chris Sale ruled out for the season after fracturing his wrist in a bicycle accident According to the Red Sox, Sale is "expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training in 2023." Chris Sale prior to his most recent start at Yankee Stadium on July 17. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after he underwent surgery on a fractured wrist suffered in a recent bicycle accident.

According to the team’s Tuesday announcement, Sale “underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of a right distal radius (wrist) fracture.”

The team also revealed that Sale “suffered his injury during a bicycle accident on Saturday, August 6.”

Chris Sale Undergoes Successful Surgery: pic.twitter.com/FeIDLh6ue2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2022

Sale has not pitched since exiting his July 17 start against the Yankees in the first inning after being hit by a line drive in his left hand. He had surgery on his left pinky the next day to repair a fracture, and was progressing towards a potential comeback before the season’s end.

Now, however, the 33-year-old Sale — who has pitched just 48.1 innings since the end of the 2019 season due to injuries — will miss the rest of the year.

