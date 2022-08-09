Red Sox Chris Sale’s injury drew all the bike crash jokes from Boston Twitter Sale is out for the season after a bicycle accident. Chris Sale was done after less than an inning Sunday at Yankee Stadium, and it's unknown whether he'll be able to pitch again in 2022.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale crashed his bike, broke his wrist, and will be out for the remainder of the season according to a release from the team.

Local fans and media members did not hold back with their response on Twitter, unleashing a mix of anger, disappointment, and a bevy of bike crash jokes.

Among the notable responses were South Park memes, a clip of Joe Biden falling off a bike with Sale’s face instead of the President’s, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom joking about a voodoo doll during his presser.

“You couldn’t make this up, right?” Bloom said. “We need to dispatch some people to go find whoever has the Chris Sale voodoo doll and recover it.”

Sale had surgery on Monday and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season.

The footage of Chris Sale’s bike crash has leaked pic.twitter.com/5CIAZB5znQ https://t.co/L3mqA4TCIO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 9, 2022

The seven-time All-Star is expected to be ready for spring training in 2023, but the announcement still drew some frustrated reactions.

“This team WTF,” wrote Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal.

Chris Sale enjoying his day off pic.twitter.com/eL3V0muKIk — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) August 9, 2022

The Red Sox, who have lost seven of their last nine games, have played without Sale for the majority of the season. A rib cage injury kept him out through July 12. He made two starts before a line drive hit him in the hand causing him to miss more time. The two-time AL strikeout leader threw 5.2 innings this season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the open reduction internal fixation surgery Sale had stabilized his wrist and should take two months to heal.

Chaim Bloom discussing Chris Sale's wrist injury pic.twitter.com/AyHBfB4qdC — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 9, 2022

The Red Sox are last in the AL East and two games below .500. Now the pitching staff, which is 25th in the MLB in ERA at 4.39, will have to move on without it’s ace during the second half of the season.