Red Sox Watch: Red Sox fan makes one-handed foul ball catch while eating a chicken tender Foul ball caught ✅ Chicken tender secured ✅

A lot of people dream of catching a ball at Fenway Park. But no one necessarily expects to do it with food in their mouth.

One fan managed to do just that though Tuesday night, catching a foul ball one-handed, sitting down, and mid-bite on a chicken tender.

Ballpark food prices aren’t cheap, so we applaud this man’s dedication to both the snack and the game.

Plus, some lucky kids got to keep the prize. At least someone was able to leave the game happy. The Red Sox, unfortunately, did not have such luck.

Watch the video of the catch below:

while eating a chicken tender! pic.twitter.com/948hO5V4OO — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 10, 2022