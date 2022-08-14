Red Sox Michael Wacha’s return headlines positive injury updates for Red Sox A pair of outfielders are expected to rejoin the ball club this week. Michael Wacha was one of three pitchers who combined on a no-hitter.

The Red Sox are getting some reinforcements.

First, Michael Wacha was activated from the 15-day injured list and will start Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees. The righty was arguably the most pleasant surprise for the Sox in the first half of the season, going 6-1 with a 2.69 ERA in 13 starts.

However, Wacha hasn’t pitched in the majors since June 28 due to right shoulder inflammation. In two rehab starts earlier in August, Wacha allowed two runs over nine innings pitched between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. Wacha gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings in his last big league start, which came against the Blue Jays. He hasn’t started a game against the Yankees this season.

With Wacha’s return, the Red Sox will have to juggle the rotation a bit. Manager Alex Cora said that Nick Pivetta, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi will start the upcoming three games, respectively, against the Pirates. For Wednesday’s game though, Josh Winckowski will likely pitch after Hill in what’s expected to be a long-relief appearance, Cora added.

On the position players end, outfielders Kiké Hernández and Rob Refsnyder will likely be active for Tuesday’s game, which begins a six-game road trip for Boston. Hernández has been out since June 8 due to a hip flexor strain.

After being placed on the 10-day injured list, Hernández suffered a setback that caused him to be placed on the 60-day injured list in July. Hernández received a PRP injection for the injured hip on July 15 and made multiple rehab starts last week. After a strong first season in Boston in 2021, Hernández has struggled at the plate this season. He’s hitting just .209 with a .613 OPS and four homers over 51 games.

Refsnyder, who was part of the equation in replacing Hernández following his injury, was placed on the IL on April 2 due to a right knee sprain. He’s hitting .309 with four homers over 34 games this season.

With the two outfielders returning, Cora said Tommy Pham will still hit leadoff.

Trevor Story remains out due to the hand contusion he suffered on a hit-by-pitch against the Rays on July 12. But he’ll join the Red Sox for the upcoming road trip and take batting practice. He’ll have to go on a rehab assignment though before returning to the big league roster.

In the bullpen, lefty Matt Strahm is also near a return. Strahm threw 30 pitches on Sunday against Red Sox hitters and will make a rehab outing soon. He suffered a wrist injury in the same game Story got hurt.

Reliever Darwinzon Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Wacha.