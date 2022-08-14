Red Sox Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer has best game since High-A call-up Mayer's promotion was just one of a few highlights for Red Sox prospects over the last few days. Marcelo Mayer was called up to High-A Greenville on Monday.

The Red Sox’ farm system has had an exciting week.

Top prospect Marcelo Mayer was promoted from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville on Monday. The shortstop, who’s ranked as the ninth-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com, had his best performance since the callup on Saturday.

Mayer recorded two singles in his first three at-bats on Saturday, giving him his first multi-hit game in High-A. The left-handed hitting Mayer capped off the night by crushing a pitch off Hickory lefty Robby Ahlstrom to right for a solo home run.

Up until Saturday, Mayer was actually struggling in his first games with Greenville. He was only 1-for-18 at the plate for the Drive before going 3-for-4 on Saturday.

Mayer’s had a nice hitting season, though. He has a .277 batting average over the two leagues, posting a .882 OPS with 10 homers and 42 RBIs. He also has 26 doubles and a triple. Mayer’s also shown off some speed this season as he stole 16 bases with Salem.

Blaze Jordan, the Red Sox’ 2020 third-round pick, was called up to Greenville along with Mayer on Monday. He went 1-for-4 in Greenville’s 6-4 loss to Hickory, kicking in two of those runs with a single. Jordan’s done well at the plate so far with the Drive, hitting .375 with two homers over four games.

Marcelo Mayer is finding his groove at High-A.



The top-ranked @RedSox prospect launches his first home run with the @GreenvilleDrive: pic.twitter.com/jOS2gE9w8g — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 14, 2022

Elsewhere in the Red Sox’ farm system, Enmanuel Valdez has shined ever since he joined Triple-A Worcester. Valdez, who was one of the two prospects Boston got from Houston in the Christian Vazquez trade, hit two homers in Worcester’s win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

The left-handed hitter crushed the first pitch he saw in the game for a solo home run to right. Valdez’s second homer was a three-run shot to right-center. He finished Friday’s game going 4-for-6 with six RBIs.

In nine games with the WooSox, Valdez is hitting .303 and has posted a 1.083 OPS to go along with four homers and 13 RBIs. Valdez has hit well for much of the season. Splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A, Valdez has a .325 batting average with a 1.022 OPS. He’s hit 25 homers and 27 doubles to go along with 90 RBIs over 91 games this season.

Triston Casas has also had a solid week at the plate with Triple-A Worcester. The Red Sox’ No. 2 ranked prospect has a .357 batting average and a 1.214 OPS over the last week, adding a home run and two doubles over 18 plate appearances.