Red Sox Watch: Little Leaguer has hilarious reaction to pitch during Red Sox-Orioles game Félix Bautista's splitter had this Little Leaguer shocked. A Little Leaguer had this viral reaction to a nasty pitch thrown by Baltimore's Félix Bautista.

Major League Baseball’s fifth annual Little League Classic was Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles defeating the Boston Red Sox 5-3 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The event offers an opportunity for kids playing in the Little League World Series to experience a Major League game in an intimate setting, as the game is held at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, which holds just under 2,500 fans.

The excitement of this opportunity was clearly not lost on one Little Leaguer, who got an up-close look at just how good Orioles closer Félix Bautista’s splitter is on a strikeout of Boston’s Rafael Devers in the ninth inning.

This Little Leaguer's reaction to Félix Bautista's Splitter… 😯 pic.twitter.com/V8sWpIwRDX — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 22, 2022

Advertisement:

His awesome reaction to the pitch was shared on Twitter by many who felt the same way about Bautista’s splitter, which opposing batters are hitting just .075 against on the season, according to Baseball Savant.

Great moments like this are common occurrences at the Little League Classic, as players from both teams took time to hang out with the Little Leaguers prior to the game.

Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor also had some fun with the kids during the game, taking them on in a game of rock, paper, scissors in the middle of a pitching change.

Rock, paper, scissors during a pitching change. Only at the #LittleLeagueClassic. pic.twitter.com/QD5mxeLW8s — MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2022