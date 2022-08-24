Red Sox 2023 Red Sox schedule: Season to begin at Fenway Park, and Sox will face every MLB team next year The Red Sox will open the 2023 season on March 30 at Fenway Park. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff





The Red Sox will open the 2023 season at Fenway Park against the Orioles on March 30.

Major League Baseball released the schedules for all 30 teams for the 2023 season, which will have a more balanced format featuring matchups against all 29 other clubs for the first time. The Red Sox will play at least one series against every team in the National League and two fewer series against each of their AL East opponents.

The Red Sox will play 52 division games, 64 other intraleague games, and 46 interleague games. In 2022, the breakdown was 76 division games, 66 other intraleague games, and 20 interleague games.

There will be four series against the Yankees, beginning June 9-11 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees will come to Fenway for the first time June 16-18.

The Sox will travel to San Francisco for the first time since 2016 to face the Giants July 28-30. They will also travel to seven other National League sites in 2023: Milwaukee (April 21-23), Philadelphia (May 5-7), Atlanta (May 9-10), San Diego (May 19-21), Arizona (May 26-28), Chicago (July 14-16), and Washington (Aug. 15-17).

Eight National League teams will head to Fenway Park: Pittsburgh (April 3-5), St. Louis (May 12-14), Cincinnati (May 30-June 1), Colorado (June 12-14), Miami (June 27-29), New York (July 21-23), Atlanta (July 25-26), and Los Angeles (Aug. 25-27).

The Angels will be in town for the Patriots Day game April 17 as the teams conclude a four-game series.

The final home series will be against Tampa Bay (Sept. 26-27), and the regular season will conclude with a four-game trip to Camden Yards in Baltimore (Sept. 28-Oct. 1).