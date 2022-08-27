Red Sox Trevor Story returns to Red Sox’ lineup, Jarren Duran sent down to make room Story's been out since July 12. Trevor Story will be back in the Red Sox' lineup on Saturday.

The Red Sox are getting some help as the final month of the season is approaching.

Second baseman Trevor Story will return to the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Rays. Story’s been out since July 12 when he suffered a contusion to his right hand on a hit-by-pitch in a game against the Rays.

Story played in a pair of rehab games with Double-A Portland earlier this week. He was scheduled to play in a third rehab game on Friday, but the Sea Dogs’ game was postponed.

Story hasn’t had the best first season at the plate, hitting .221 with a .713 OPS to go along with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 81 games. Boston has performed much better though with Story in the lineup than it has without him. The Red Sox were 47-41 when Story last played. They’ve gone 14-24 since then, dropping out of the playoff picture with a 61-65 record.

To make room for Story, outfielder Jarren Duran will be sent down to Triple-A Worcester. Duran has started in center field for the Red Sox in their prior three games, but Story’s return allows Kiké Hernández to start in center every day. Duran is hitting .220 with three homers and 17 RBIs over 57 games this season. He’s struggled a lot recently, posting a .143 batting average over his last 10 games and a .185 batting average over the last four weeks.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters ahead of Saturday’s game that he wants Duran to focus more on getting on base and his defense rather than on his power during his upcoming Triple-A stint.