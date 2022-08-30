Red Sox Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora reportedly set to be back with Red Sox in 2023 Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora at an end-of-season press conference in Oct. 2021. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Despite an underwhelming 2022 season, Red Sox leadership will stay the same in 2023 according to the team’s president.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Monday, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy made his support clear for both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora.

“I am very comfortable saying Chaim and Alex will be back,” Kennedy told Rosenthal. “And I am very comfortable saying there is a strong belief in the direction of the franchise from our ownership group. That direction is continuing to build for the future, but also continuing to invest at the major-league level.”

The Red Sox currently sit in last place in the American League East at 62-67, trailing the first place Yankees by 16 games.

“To be looking up at the American League East at this point of the year is painful and frustrating,” said Kennedy. “And frankly we deserve the criticism we’re getting. We’ve got to own that. It’s on us. But we’ve been around here a long time and we’re prepared to turn things around quickly here as we head into ‘23.”

Both Bloom and Cora are under contract for 2023, though the Red Sox roster could see significant changes.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts can opt out of his current contract and become a free agent following the season. Designated hitter JD Martinez is also among the team’s list of upcoming free agents, and Rafael Devers’s contract expires after the 2023 season.