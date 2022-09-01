Red Sox Watch Xander Bogaerts rip a 113-mph grand slam in win vs. Twins Bogaerts' homer traveled just 392 feet but was a rocket. Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Xander Bogaerts came up big with the bases loaded against the Twins on Wednesday, ripping a screaming liner over the left-field wall to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead in the third inning.

The grand slam traveled just 392 feet, but shot 113 mph off Bogaerts’ bat.

The liner was the fourth-hardest hit ball by Bogaerts during the Statcast era (which dates back to 2015) and his hardest hit of the season to date.

The Red Sox didn’t have to wait long to add to their lead — J.D. Martinez homered to nearly the exact same place two batters later. Those five runs were the only runs allowed by Twins starter Joe Ryan, who gave up eight hits and struck out eight in five innings.

Advertisement:

Bogaerts doubled in another run in the sixth, which proved crucial when the Red Sox coughed up three runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Matt Barnes let the first two batters of the ninth inning reach base before coaxing a soft fly out and a double play, securing a 6-5 victory.

The last Red Sox grand slam was Franchy Cordero’s walk off on May 22. Bogaerts now has more grand slams than any other Red Sox short stop with six — Nomar Garciaparra and Vern Stephens both have five — and he has a 19-game hitting streak at Target Field per the NESN broadcast.

Bogaerts is now batting .306/.374/.451 this season with 11 homers and 55 RBIs.