Red Sox Triston Casas called up by Red Sox and will make MLB debut on Sunday Casas is the Red Sox' second-ranked prospect.

One of the most anticipated Red Sox prospects in recent history will make his big league debut on Sunday.

First baseman Triston Casas is getting called up from Triple-A Worcester. Casas is the Red Sox’ second-ranked prospect and is the No. 26 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com.

Casas hit his stride recently in Worcester after missing two months due to a high ankle sprain. Casas, a left-handed hitter, batted .333 with a .993 OPS and had two homers plus 11 RBIs in August. He’s hitting .273 with 11 homers and 38 RBIs in 72 games with Worcester this season.

The Red Sox’ decision to call up Casas came after manager Alex Cora told reporters Saturday that Eric Hosmer hasn’t resumed baseball activities. Hosmer was placed on the 10-day injured list due to low back inflammation on Aug. 21.

To make room for Casas, the Red Sox sent first baseman Bobby Dalbec down to Triple-A Worcester. Dalbec’s struggled at the plate for much of the season, batting .211 with a .644 OPS with 11 homers and 36 RBIs in 111 games this season.

The Red Sox also scratched Kutter Crawford from making his scheduled start in Sunday’s series finale against the Rangers. Josh Winckowski was recalled from Worcester and will likely start in Crawford’s place.