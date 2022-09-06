Red Sox Red Sox sign Kiké Hernández to 1-year, $10 million extension Hernández, who had a stellar 2021 postseason, has signed a deal that will keep him in Boston for another year. Kiké Hernández points to his Red Sox teammates in the dugout after his double leading off the bottom of the first inning Friday night.

The Red Sox have signed outfielder Kiké Hernández to a one-year extension, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is worth $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The 31-year-old outfielder starred during last year’s postseason run that ended in the ALCS. This season, Hernandez missed nearly two months with a hip flexor injury and is hitting .219 with six home runs over 68 games.

The deal keeps Hernandez off the free-agent market for another year. He was on the final season of a two-year deal worth $14 million.

When healthy, Hernandez has been a stellar defender for the Red Sox mainly in centerfield but also filling in at middle infield spots as needed. He also played both corner outfield and corner infield spots during six years with the Dodgers.

Hernandez also has a knack for timely hitting in big moments. He hit .450 during the ALDS against Tampa Bay, and he slugged three home runs during the ALCS loss to Houston.

Hernandez was drafted by Houston in the sixth-round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

The Red Sox, who are currently last in the AL East, have plenty of work to do in the offseason with multiple starting pitchers set to become free agents, and shortstop Xander Bogaertz having the ability to opt out of his contract.

The Red Sox will also have a decision to make on All-Star third baseball Rafael Devers, who will be a free agent in 2023 if an extension isn’t reached before then.