Red Sox Xander Bogaerts on why ‘things might get emotional’ during the final weeks of the Red Sox season "Hopefully I’m here for a long, long time. But I guess that’s not in my control." Xander Bogaerts during a Red Sox-Orioles game on Sept. 9. AP Photo/Nick Wass

During a postgame interview on Sunday, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts offered some potentially telling comments as the team heads into the final stretch of the 2022 season.

Mired in last place, Boston has several weeks remaining to try and at least finish above .500 on the year (the team is currently 69-72).

For Bogaerts, 29, the final days of the season could also be his last with the Red Sox. The four-time All-Star can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this winter.

“I can’t lie. Right now I’m extremely focused,” said Bogaerts. “Right now we have 21 games left, or whatever the calendar says. I’m just being extremely focused, one pitch at a time, trying to swing at strikes.

“I know it’s coming down to the finish line and obviously, stuff might get a little emotional,” Bogaerts added. “I’m just trying to enjoy the moment. Like I said, I feel like I really need to be locked in, really need to be focused. I’m not saying just to get hits, but to focus. I have to be on point I feel if I want to perform good with everything going on.”

Red Sox radio commentator Joe Castiglione jumped in to say that he “hopes” Bogaerts would be with the team for “a long time.”

“Yeah, I do,” Bogaerts quickly replied. “We’ll see what happens.”

Asked if he was referencing the potential final few weeks in Boston before an offseason departure, Bogaerts said he’s still not sure.

“I don’t want to say that, but who knows what happens,” he said in response. “I just want to enjoy these 20 games as much as possible. As I said, I just need to be extra focused and hopefully I’m here for a long, long time. But I guess that’s not in my control.”