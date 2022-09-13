Red Sox Triston Casas hit his second MLB homer in first at-bat vs. Yankees Casas ripped a 411-foot blast off the DraftKings sign at Fenway Park. Triston Casas gets a dugout laundry cart ride following his homer vs. the Yankees. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas was mired in a 2-for-21 slump entering Tuesday’s game, but he broke out of it in his first career at-bat against the Yankees.

After a scoreless first inning, Casas stepped up for his first plate appearance of the evening with Rafael Devers on third. Facing a 2-0 count, Casas connected hard on a 98-mph fastball from Yankees ace Gerritt Cole — driving it high over the Green Monster and off a DraftKings sign behind the bleachers.

Here’s a look at the homer.

Baseball Savant tracked the homer at 411 feet with an exit velocity of 108.6 mph.

Advertisement:

When he arrived in Boston, Casas noted that the Monster might catch a lot of his homers and turn them into doubles.

“My pull-side home runs go plenty far enough to go over the bullpen,” he said at the time. “My opposite-field hits are going to go off the Monster pretty frequently. I think it’s going to play great for my swing. I’m excited to get consistent at-bats and see what kind of numbers I’ll put up.”

Casas’ slow start to his MLB career didn’t worry Red Sox manager Alex Cora much.

“He controls the zone. He doesn’t expand,” Cora said recently. “He has an understanding of the strike zone. The strike zone isn’t controlling him; he is controlling the strike zone, which is a lot different. He’s putting good swings on good pitches.”

Casas coaxed a walk in his second at-bat. The 22-year-old prospect is No. 26 in MLB Pipeline’s top 100 and No. 2 in the Red Sox’s organization overall.