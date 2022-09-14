Red Sox 4 takeaways as Yankees beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge reaches 57 homers The Red Sox rallied but couldn't beat the Yankees in a 10-inning game full of homers. Rafael Devers reacts after he struck out to end Tuesday's game vs. the Yankees. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Red Sox kept pace with the Yankees in a slugfest for nine innings on Tuesday, but fell 7-6 in the 10th.

Here’s what happened.

The Big Picture

After a scoreless first inning, Triston Casas got the Red Sox on the board with a two-run homer over the Green Monster — the second homer and third hit of his MLB career to date. The Yankees, however, tied the game in the next frame when former Red Sox utility player Marwin Gonzalez ripped a two-run homer of his own.

Reese McGuire hit his first homer of the season in the third to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead that held until the sixth, when Aaron Judge lined his 56th of the season over the right-field wall. Xander Bogaerts continued his recent hot streak with a 332-foot liner that found its way around the Pesky Pole in the bottom of the sixth, but Judge hit number 57 in the eighth to tie the game back up.

In the 10th, however, the Yankees scored three runs on a bases-clearing double by Gleyber Torres. The Red Sox scored twice in their half when Alex Verdúgo drove in Kiké Hernandez with a single and Connor Wong scored on a wild pitch, but Rafael Devers struck out, stranding Verdugo — the potential tying run — on second.

Star of the Game

Aaron Judge — 3-for-4, three RBIs, three runs, two homers, walk

It sure looked like a few — not all, but a few — Red Sox fans could be seen cheering in the stands when Judge ripped his second homer of the game to left.

Two tonight and 57 this year for @TheJudge44! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ha00llRAph — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2022

The Red Sox denied Judge a shot at 58 by intentionally walking him in the 10th, much to the consternation of people cheering for Judge to pass Roger Maris’s 61-homer mark.

Meanwhile, Judge’s intentional walk in the 10th proved important — he scored the Yankees’ seventh and final run, which staved off the Red Sox’s come back in the bottom of the inning.

Takeaways

1. As a microcosm of a disappointing year, Tuesday’s disappointing ending felt oddly appropriate. A mid-September game featuring baseball’s biggest rivalry had lackluster energy but managed to build some interest in the 10th when it looked like the Red Sox might actually rally from three runs down. Hernandez scored. Wong scored. Verdugo moved into scoring position. Fans rose to their feet for Devers’s final at-bat with runners on first and third.

Then Devers struck out by foul-tipping a ball into the catcher’s mitt — “Sweet Caroline,” but interrupted by sad trombones.

2. Since the start of September, Bogaerts has exploded — .436/.498/.667 in 10 games with a pair of homers and seven RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts puts the Sox back on top with their third homer of the night! pic.twitter.com/fY76Q6IAY0 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 14, 2022

Bogaerts — who can opt out of his contract this offseason — said the next couple of weeks might be emotional as “it’s coming down to the finish line” in an appearance on WEEI on Sunday.

On Tuesday, however, Cora reiterated that he would love to have Bogaerts on the team long-term.

“The way I feel about him and the way the organization feels about him is that we want him here, we want him to be his shortstop and want him to be hitting third for a long, long time,” Cora told reporters on Tuesday.

3. NESN cameras captured a nice moment in the dugout — 42-year-old Rich Hill showing 23-year-old Brayan Bello how he throws a curveball.

For the record, Hill throws more curveballs than any other pitch. Bello did not attempt one this season.

4. Matt Barnes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to send the game into extras — another in a series of encouraging innings. In his last 15 appearances, Barnes has an ERA of 2.70 with 16 strikeouts and six walks.

Jeurys Familia, however, had another disastrous outing, even though he looked like he might get out of the 10th inning unscathed when he coaxed a double play. After intentionally walking Judge, however, he gave up the three-run double to Torres which proved to be the difference.

In his last 10.1 innings pitched, Familia has an ERA of 6.10. He told reporters after the game that he had been designated for assignment. His time with the Red Sox was a reasonable idea, but a resoundingly negative result.

Per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Familia will be replaced by Yu Chang.