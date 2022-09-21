Red Sox Here’s why Chaim Bloom says Red Sox are in a good position to re-sign Rafael Devers Bloom says the Red Sox are in a different place than they were before they traded Mookie Betts. Chaim Bloom believes the Red Sox are in a good position to re-sign Rafael Devers. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

As the Red Sox tripped and stumbled their way backward into last place in the AL East this season, and as questions swirled about the futures of both Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts in Boston, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom found himself under fire both from fans and the media.

After all, shortly after Bloom arrived, the Red Sox made the now-infamous Mookie Betts trade. Bloom put together last year’s team that made a run to the ALCS, but the team’s struggles this year have renewed questions about his approach to team-building.

Still, Bloom believes the team is in a much better place now. In an appearance on WEEI’s The Bradfo Show on Tuesday, Bloom took part in a wide-ranging (and often fascinatingly honest) interview with Rob Bradford and noted that while the Red Sox didn’t have a good season, their future looks brighter now.

“I do feel really strongly that we’re pointed in the right direction with that, that we’re on much better footing than we were a few years ago,” Bloom said. “But we still need to keep going with that. If we make good choices, we should be able to win and contend along the way.”

As Bloom noted, the Red Sox were not in a good place when he arrived. One year removed from a World Series victory, the team went 84-78 and finished 19 games behind the Yankees for first place in the AL East. To make matters worse, their farm system wasn’t particularly competitive, especially given all of the needs on the horizon.

“We’re fortunate we’re blessed with great resources here,” Bloom said. “But obviously, you still need to be able to have freedom with those resources. And a lot of those resources were tied up. So it wasn’t a very good either short-term or long-term position that was going to lead to some tough choices.”

Notably as the Red Sox approach the offseason now, they have a much stronger farm system. Rising players like Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela, Triston Casas and Brayan Bello have all impressed in the minors this season, and to support an expensive superstar like Devers, having young talent either as inexpensive contracts next to him, or as a pathway to acquiring better talent via trade will be helpful.

“With Raffy, we are in a different position as an organization, where I think our talent base is in a much better spot,” Bloom said. “And we are not committed in the same way, financially, to as many players as we were at that time.

“So I can’t make any guarantees based on that, but part of what we have been trying to do is to put the organization in a position where we wouldn’t be backed into that corner.”