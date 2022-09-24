Red Sox After going through similar penalty, Alex Cora opts not to speak on Ime Udoka’s situation “I don’t want to go there." Alex Cora's been supportive of the Celtics during his time as the Red Sox' manager, going to games often and hosted Brad Stevens at spring training in 2019. Barry Chin/Boston Globe

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been in Ime Udoka’s shoes before.

In 2020, Cora agreed to step down from his post as Boston’s manager before getting suspended for a full season due to his role in the Astros’ sign steeling signal.

But Cora, who returned to the Red Sox following the 2020 season, didn’t offer any advice to the Celtics coach who was suspended for the upcoming NBA season after breaking multiple team violations.

“I don’t want to go there,” Cora said when asked about the matter on Friday.

The situation gave Cora a chance to reflect on his year away from the game.

“I [expletive] up, right,” Cora said. “I made a mistake and I paid the price. But when it happened, something bigger happened in the world, the pandemic. So just to be home for that reason, whatever reason, the man upstairs, he put me in a place that my family needed regardless of my professional [situation].

“It’s hard for me to explain it because yeah, I was there with my kids and I was able to be with my twins and my family in the middle of the pandemic and helping [my girlfriend] Angelica. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Cora believes the year away helped him grow.

“Coming back, you can ask these people [the beat reporters]. They probably know better how I have handled all this stuff,” Cora said. “I just kept learning from that and kept moving forward.”

Cora’s first season back from the suspension saw success on the field. The Red Sox reached the ALCS before falling to the Astros in six games. However, this season hasn’t been as pretty. Boston fell to 72-78 on the season following Friday night’s loss to New York, as Cora will likely have a below .500 season for the first time in his four years as a manager.

Cora wasn’t the only other coach in Boston that was asked about the situation surrounding the Celtics on Friday. Bill Belichick gave his thoughts too, but only on Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla, who visited the Patriots during training camp.