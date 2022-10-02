Red Sox ‘We are on track to do what we set out to do’: Chaim Bloom on the future of the Red Sox Boston's chief baseball officer faces a number of questions heading into the offseason. Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom recently spoke about the future of the team. (Photo by: Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

As a disappointing Red Sox season comes to a close, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom faces an ever-growing number of questions regarding the future of the club.

Bloom recently sat down with the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham and offered his thoughts on a range of topics, including facing criticism during a losing season and the team’s plans for the offseason.

“Look, we haven’t played well this year. When that happens and you’re in the chair I’m in, you’re going to get criticized. It’s deserved. We haven’t played well,” Bloom told Abraham.

With less than a week remaining in the regular season, Boston is guaranteed to finish under .500 – a severe disappointment for a team that was widely expected to get back into the playoffs after an ALCS run last year.

“None of us thought we’d be playing games that wouldn’t impact the standings,” Bloom said. “We hoped and fully expected to be in the postseason,” he added.

Numerous shortcomings in the construction of Boston’s roster were exposed this year, including the lack of reliable high-leverage relievers in the Sox bullpen.

Bloom seems prepared to address that issue.

He told Abraham, “[Building a better bullpen] is something, as you can imagine, that I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this summer. We’re going to look at every option we have. Because of having the flexibility that we have financially, we may be able to use that in certain ways to help our bullpen.”

However, he pointed to the necessity of getting contributions to the bullpen from “unexpected places and from within,” mentioning Garrett Whitlock and John Schreiber as examples of relievers who fit that bill this season.

He did not say whether Whitlock would be utilized as a starter or reliever next season, telling Abraham, “I’m not ready to break news on that front. I think we’re fortunate in him to have someone that wherever you put him he’s going to be able to impact the club.”

Bloom also spoke about Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, two players whose futures with the Red Sox remain unclear. He called Bogaerts a “special person who has performed in Boston,” and said that he “understands the value” of what Bogaerts brings to the team.

He offered no further elaboration on Bogaerts’s future with the Red Sox, and admitted that he “can’t say what will happen with [Rafael Devers] right now.

Bloom did, however, tell Abraham that the Red Sox are “in a position to make that deal, if we can,” in regard to Devers.

Despite the underwhelming season and multitude of questions heading into the offseason, Bloom remains confident in the long-term prospects of the organization.

“It’s hard to see when you’re staring at the record that we have right now. But I think we are on track to do what we set out to do. But we still have a lot of work left.”

Following another loss on Sunday afternoon, Red Sox fans are certainly hoping Bloom is right.

His full interview with Abraham can be read here.