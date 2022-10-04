Red Sox Rafael Devers explained why he’s ‘not very happy’ with 2022 season "My only goal was to make the playoffs." Rafael Devers during a Red Sox-Orioles in September. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Despite having the best statistical season of any Red Sox player in 2022, Rafael Devers is unimpressed with his performance.

“I’m not very happy with my season overall,” Devers told reporters on Monday via translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “I think I can give much more than that. I think I can improve those numbers. I don’t really like to get injured and that’s something that happened this year. I’m not that guy. So the second half is not the second half I expected to have. So I think I can improve a lot — those numbers that I have this year. And that’s something I’m going to work on for next year.”

With two games remaining (Tuesday and Wednesday against the Rays at Fenway Parl), Devers is hitting .296 with 27 home runs and an .882 OPS.

Still, as the 25-year-old noted, individual accomplishment ultimately doesn’t interest him as much as that of the team.

“My only goal was to make the playoffs,” added Devers. “I’m going to work really hard in the offseason so I can help this team to make the playoffs next year.”

Devers helped Boston reach the American League Championship Series a year ago (on top of contributing to a World Series win earlier in his career in 2018). In 2022, however, Boston was unable to avoid a last placed finish, posting a winning record in just one month this season (June).