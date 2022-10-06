Red Sox Chaim Bloom: Red Sox ‘really want’ to find path to re-sign Xander Bogaerts "Obviously, we know we haven’t found that path yet. We still want to." The Red Sox say they hope to bring back Xander Bogaerts next season. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On Wednesday, Alex Cora pulled Xander Bogaerts from the final game of the 2022 season early, allowing Red Sox fans to give the star shortstop a standing ovation — a curtain call for a player who is on the verge of opting out of the final year of his deal.

After the game, Bogaerts acknowledged the moment with some bemusement.

“It felt good. It just felt a little weird because I’m still here,” Bogaerts told reporters. “But I know. I get it — this situation I’m in. But I’m still here and I get everything that’s around my contract and stuff like that. So it actually was nice to get something like that done for me on a personal level.”

On Thursday, Chaim Bloom told reporters the Red Sox still want to re-sign Bogaerts, calling him the team’s top priority this offseason.

“I don’t ever want to make public any of the blow-by-blow, but what I can say is this: That process is going to start right away from our end,” Bloom said. “Obviously, we know we haven’t found that path yet. We still want to. We’re going to work really hard at it.”

Bloom added that the team still hopes to make a deal happen before Bogaerts has a chance to opt out. Negotiations for that deal can begin immediately.

“Our position hasn’t changed on that,” Bloom said. “I’ve said this before, but nothing I say really matters unless there’s a deal. But our position has been the same, that we want to keep him here for a long time and we want him here on a deal that we’re going to look back on and say, ‘This was great for everybody.’”

Meanwhile, Bloom said the team has no plans to trade Rafael Devers, calling the infielder the team’s “No. 1, first and foremost.”

“He’s hugely important to what we’re doing,” Bloom said. “We hope he’s here not just next year but in the years to come. I think we’re in a position now, we expect and fully intend to be able to put a really good team on the field that can win next year. That’s really important. And I don’t see how we make life easier for ourselves by him not being part of that, to say nothing of the years to come.”