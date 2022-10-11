Red Sox Red Sox claim former Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers Hamilton showed plate discipline and power in his minor-league stints this season. The Red Sox claimed catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers on Tuesday. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Red Sox added former Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton to their roster on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction log.

In a corresponding move, the team designated Abraham Almonte for assignment.

Hamilton made his first major-league appearance this season and went 1-for-18 with the Twins. His lone hit was a homer on Sept. 25 after starting his MLB career 0-for-12 at the plate.

Hamilton’s debut came after seven years of climbing in the minors. He was drafted in the 23rd round in 2016 and joined the Appalachian League. A Washington native who played college baseball for Oregon State, Hamilton told the NW News that the minor leagues — and all the tiny towns in which games are played — were a great life lesson.

Advertisement:

“It’s about choosing how to live your life, and the choices you make at night and during the day,” Hamilton said. “I feel like I was prepared for it from my college experience.”

This past season, Hamilton batted .233/.367/.442 with 11 home runs in Triple-A, working walks on 17.1 percent of his at-bats.

The Red Sox now have Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez on the 40-man roster along with Hamilton. As noted by MLB Trade Rumors, Hamilton has two more minor-league options remaining and is three years away from arbitration eligibility. The Red Sox could keep Hamilton on the roster affordably for years to come.

Almonte batted .293/.417/.534 in Triple-A this season and is likely to easily find another Triple-A opportunity elsewhere.

The Twins also lost Jake Cave and Jermaine Palacios to waivers on Tuesday.