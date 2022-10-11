Red Sox claim former Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers

Get the latest Boston sports news
The Red Sox added former Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton to their roster on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction log.
In a corresponding move, the team designated Abraham Almonte for assignment.
Hamilton made his first major-league appearance this season and went 1-for-18 with the Twins. His lone hit was a homer on Sept. 25 after starting his MLB career 0-for-12 at the plate.
Hamilton’s debut came after seven years of climbing in the minors. He was drafted in the 23rd round in 2016 and joined the Appalachian League. A Washington native who played college baseball for Oregon State, Hamilton told the NW News that the minor leagues — and all the tiny towns in which games are played — were a great life lesson.
“It’s about choosing how to live your life, and the choices you make at night and during the day,” Hamilton said. “I feel like I was prepared for it from my college experience.”
This past season, Hamilton batted .233/.367/.442 with 11 home runs in Triple-A, working walks on 17.1 percent of his at-bats.
The Red Sox now have Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez on the 40-man roster along with Hamilton. As noted by MLB Trade Rumors, Hamilton has two more minor-league options remaining and is three years away from arbitration eligibility. The Red Sox could keep Hamilton on the roster affordably for years to come.
Almonte batted .293/.417/.534 in Triple-A this season and is likely to easily find another Triple-A opportunity elsewhere.
The Twins also lost Jake Cave and Jermaine Palacios to waivers on Tuesday.
