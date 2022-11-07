Red Sox Xander Bogaerts opts out of Red Sox contract, becomes a free agent Bogaerts, who has played in Boston for nearly a decade, is a free agent for the first time. Xander Bogaerts acknowledged the crowd during the Red Sox' final game of the season.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract and is now a free agent, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

The four-time All-Star had three years left on a six-year, $120 million deal.

Bogaerts was a bright spot during a rough year for Boston, finishing third in the American League in batting average (.307).

Per the @MLBPA, Xander Bogaerts has officially exercised the opt-put on his contract and is now a free agent. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) November 7, 2022

The 30-year old shortstop from Aruba will be a free agent for the first time. He’s played for the Red Sox since 2013. After the organization signed him in 2009, Bogaerts played in the Dominican Summer league and in the minor leagues before moving up to MLB.

In addition to the value he bring at the plate, Bogaerts is one of the best defenders at his position and was a Gold Glove finalist last year.

Bogaerts has said in the past that he hopes last year won’t be his last with the Red Sox. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said at the team’s end-of-the-year press conference that re-signing Bogaerts remains high on his priority list.

“Our position has been the same,” Bloom said. “We want to keep him here for a long time. We want him here on a deal that we can look back and say this is great for everyone. We just got to the end of one of those in J.D. Martinez. I think everybody can say that deal worked out for everybody involved. We want to build around him and win with him.”